Steelers re-sign VFL Joshua Dobbs to one-year contract

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs to a one-year contract on Monday, the team officially announced.
Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Dobbs has played in six games in his career, completing 58.82 percent of his passes for 45 yards.
In September of 2019, the Steelers traded Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vol was eventually cut by the Jaguars in 2020, but was re-signed by the Steelers shortly after.
At Tennessee, Dobbs threw for 7,138 yards and 53 passing touchdowns in his careers. He added 2,160 rushing yards as well as 32 rushing touchdowns.