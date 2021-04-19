Steelers re-sign VFL Joshua Dobbs to one-year contract

Dobbs was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs to a one-year contract on Monday, the team officially announced.

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Dobbs has played in six games in his career, completing 58.82 percent of his passes for 45 yards.

In September of 2019, the Steelers traded Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vol was eventually cut by the Jaguars in 2020, but was re-signed by the Steelers shortly after.