KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Zaay Green scored 19 of her career-high 25 points in the second half and sparked a third-quarter rally as Tennessee defeated Auburn 73-62 on Thursday.

Tennessee (16-8, 5-6 SEC) won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 91-63 loss at No. 5 Mississippi State on Sunday.

After trailing 32-27 at halftime, Tennessee went on a 14-3 run in the first 6½ minutes of the third quarter to take the lead for good. Green, a freshman guard, had 10 points during that spurt and scored the Lady Vols' first eight points of the second half.

Cheridene Green added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee. Rennia Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Evina Westbrook added nine points and 10 assists.

Daisa Alexander scored 22 points and Unique Thompson and Janiah McKay added 12 points each for Auburn (18-7, 6-6). Thompson also had 13 rebounds.

