MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — After a 5-1 start to the 2018 season, Sequoyah was disappointed with a 5-5 finish.

"We were striving to go to the playoffs and we lost a couple games and it just started to build up, where most people didn't want to come and just the encouragement aspect wasn't there," senior running back/linebacker Evan Swanson said. "Leadership's what we need and last year it kind of teetered off towards the end of the year."

In steps new head coach Ryan Bolinger to try to lead the Chiefs to their first winning season and playoff win since 2013.

"This town's passionate about their football. I want to put on a good show for them," Bolinger said.

He learned form some of the best in the coaching profession at the University of Tennessee, starting as a student assistant.

"Five and half seasons with Coach (Phillip) Fulmer. I was brought in my freshman year just to work in the film room with the GAs, did that, then by the second semester my freshman year, (defensive coordinator) Coach (John) Chavis asked for me to come to the field and learn how to coach cause he knew that's what I wanted to do and I hadn't even met him, he just heard about me. The GA's were talking about me, 'hey this kid does really good stuff,' and it just progressed. Sophomore year I'm on the field and going to games, I'm in meetings and stuff like that," Bolinger said.

He continued to work with Fulmer's staff for his junior and senior years of college and then stayed on as a graduate assistant until Lane Kiffin took over the Tennessee program.

"Coach Kiffin came in, after about six weeks he let go all the GA's, cut all of us and I get a call back four weeks later, 'hey we want to bring you back for a defensive staff position.' So I was defensive staff with (defensive coordinator) Monte (Kiffin) and after three months Lane wanted to promote me to his assistant so I went over to offense and became his assistant. Different mentalities, different guys, between Coach Kiffin and Coach Fulmer but I took a lot from both of them," Bolinger said.

He's bringing a different atmosphere to Sequoyah, built on intensity and discipline.

"We'll have extra conditioning if I catch a Gatorade bottle in the locker room. Put them back where they're supposed to be. It carries over into bigger things in their life, by doing those little things then you start to notice more things. Responsibility is all around us, that's what I tell the kids," Bolinger said.

"I love all these guys that are out here, they put their heart into it for us so it makes it fun to be here when the coaches are into it," said senior lineman Johnathan Chancellor.

Sequoyah opens the season at home against county rival Tellico Plains on August 23.

