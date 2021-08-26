Sunbright sweeps offensive and defensive player of the week awards

Sunbright's Isaac Jones and Houston Bryant are our defensive and offensive players of the week, respectively.

SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. — Sunbright School is the home for our offensive and defensive players of the week. Isaac Jones and Houston Bryant won our polls by a wide margin. If a sweep of our weekly awards has happened before, it was too many years back to remember.

Bryant tallied nearly 300 yards and scored six touchdowns in Sunbright's 53-24 win over Cosby. Jones led the Tigers with 18 tackles.

"Honestly, I didn't even know I had that many tackles. I just kept playing," Jones said.

"I knew I was having a good game," Bryant said with a smile and a laugh. "I thought I had five [touchdowns].

Both players said their family members rallied community members to vote for them and they are grateful for the support.