Sunbright vs. Greenback football game cancelled

Two members of the Sunbright football team tested positive for COVID-19, moving the school to cancel Friday's game against Greenback.

SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. — Sunbright and Greenback's scheduled football game on Friday is canceled. The decision came after two members of the Sunbright football team tested positive for COVID-19, the school's athletics director confirmed to WBIR.

This is Sunbright's second canceled game. The Tigers did not play their game against Pickett County on Aug. 28. They are scheduled to host Coalfield and Harriman on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18.