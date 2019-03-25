You didn't expect it to get easier from here, right?
The Vols have become the definition of survive and advance in the NCAA tournament, battling an upset-minded Colgate in the opening round and hanging on to defeat Iowa in overtime after losing a 25 point lead in the second half.
Up next? The team that trounced the defending NCAA champions.
No. 2 seed Tennessee will play Purdue, the No. 3 seed in the South region, on Thursday at 7:29 p.m. in Louisville. The game will be televised on TBS.
The Boilermakers beat Villanova 87-61 Saturday night to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16, and they will be a tough opponent for the Vols.
Junior guard Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 42 points, including nine three-pointers. Edwards has battled a sore back and had been in a recent shooting slump, making just 7 of 23 shots from the field in Purdue's first-round win over Old Dominion.
The Vols know to watch out for Number 3 on Thursday night.
"You have guys, Carsen Edwards, who is playing like an All-American right now, because 42 points, 9 threes, I was watching him. He was hitting some tough shots and you have to be excited to play guys like that," said Grant Williams.
A win over Purdue will send Tennessee to the Elite Eight for just the second time in school history.
