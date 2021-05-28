Sweet Revenge: Vols crush Alabama in SEC Tournament 11-0

Tennessee run-rules an opponent for the second game in a row, moves on to the Saturday semifinals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Wednesday's loss to Alabama in extra innings, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello emphasized how important it was to move past the result.

"They can either be frustrated by it or maybe use it as fuel," Vitello said.

Safe to say Tennessee has used it as fuel. The Vols follow up a 12-2 run-rule result against No. 3 seed Mississippi State with a 11-0 run-rule victory against No. 10 seed Alabama in seven innings. A little bit of redemption for the Vols against the Crimson Tide.

It started early, with a two run homer from catcher Luc Lipcius in the top of the second. That was just the beginning.

In the top of the third, Tennessee brought in five more runs from five different players, taking a 7-0 lead into the fourth.

Evan Russell added a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, his 13th of the season, to take a 9-0 lead.

Then in the top of the sixth, Tennessee added two more runs on two different solo shots from Liam Spence and Max Ferguson to bring the run rule into play.

Starting pitcher Blade Tidwell dominated against the Tide, going six innings, striking out five, giving up no runs and allowing only two hits.