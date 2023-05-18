Sweetwater baseball advances to state tournament for first time ever

The Wildcats beat Pigeon Forge in Game 3 of the Class 2A Sectionals on Thursday to punch their ticket.

SWEETWATER, Tenn — Sweetwater High School baseball has made program history.

The Wildcats are headed to the TSSAA state tournament for the first time ever. The team beat Pigeon Forge 8-6 on Thursday in Game 3 of the Class 2A Sectionals to advance.

They split games Game 1 and Game 2 on Wednesday for this high-stakes game. They lost the first game and with their backs against the wall facing elimination in the next two games, they got the job done.

They fell behind 4-0 in the first inning but responded with three runs in the bottom of the first to trim the deficit to 4-3. The Wildcats took the lead when Blaine Watson hits a two-run single with a full count and two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put them up 6-4.

Cody Myers had an RBI single and another run came in off an error to extend the lead to 8-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Tigers scored two runs to make it a game in the top of the seventh inning, but Sweetwater closed the door for the 8-6 win.

The state tournament for 2A baseball will take place in Murfreesboro from May 23-26.