The coaches of the Sweetwater 5/6 Dixie Youth Baseball team knew they had a good squad. They probably did not see this team being unbeatable.

The team finished the season 12-0, winning the state championship.

"We knew we could hit the ball," assistant coach Brian Nile said.

That is an understatement. Sweetwater outscored their opponents by 101 runs in regional play. They invoked the mercy rule in 11 of their 12 wins.

Now the young Sweetwater boys are in Mississippi competing for the Dixie Youth World Series title.

"They want it. They know what it takes," Nile said. "I think that they understand that if they want to take the next step and win the [Dixie Youth] world series, it's going to take more dedication than they've already put forth."

The dedication already runs quite deep. After church on Sundays, some of the parents bring their sons together for batting practice.

"You know, it's like a family from us coaches, to all the players, to the parents," Nile said.

A world series trophy from Mississippi would make the perfect family relic.