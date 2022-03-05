Tamari Key breaks Tennessee women's basketball single-season blocks record

She broke the record with her fifth block of the night in Tennessee's win against Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tamari Key set Tennessee women's basketball history at the SEC Tournament on Saturday against Kentucky.

With her first block in the semifinals against Kentucky, she set the single-season program record for blocks in a season. The previous record was when Kelley Cain had 113 in the 2009-2010 season.

Key had five blocks in the semifinals against Alabama on Friday.

Key is now just four blocks away from breaking Candace Parker's career block record of 275 blocks, and three blocks away from tying it. Key has 272 career blocks.