KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 12 finalists in consideration for induction into its Hall of Fame during the Baylor at Connecticut game on ESPN. Lady Vol legend Tamika Catchings was one of them.

Catchings played at Tennessee from 1997-2001, winning a national championship with the Lady Vols. Catchings ranks fourth all time in career points for the Lady Vols.

The 12 finalists for the Class of 2020 are: Debbie Brock (Veteran Player), Doug Bruno (Coach), Carol Callan (Contributor), Swin Cash-Canal (Player), Tamika Catchings (Player), Sue Donohoe (Contributor), Lauren Jackson (International Player), Lucille Kyvallos (Veteran Coach), Lisa Mattingly (Official), Paul Sanderford (Coach), Bob Schneider (Coach), and Carol Stiff (Contributor).

The Class of 2020 will be selected from the 12 finalists and announced on ESPN2 during the February 10, 2020 UConn vs. South Carolina game (7:00 p.m. ET). The induction will take place in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 13.

Catchings is also nominated for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The finalists will be announced during the NBA All-Star weekend in mid-February.

Here's a little more information on each of the finalists, provided by the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

DEBBIE BROCK (Veteran Player)

Point guard for 3-Time AIAW National Champion Delta State University (1975, 1976, 1977), and one of 12 players recognized by the NCAA at the 2013 Women's Final Four Championship for her dynamic play during her AIAW career.

1978 - Kodak All-American.

1988 - Inducted into the Delta State Sports Hall of Fame.

DOUG BRUNO (Coach)

Head coach for 33 years at DePaul University, guiding them to 24 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Three-time Big East Coach of the Year (2014, 2016, 2017) and three-time WBCA Regional Coach of the Year (2004, 2005, 2017).

Six-time Gold Medalist Coach with USA Basketball.

CAROL CALLAN (Contributor)

Currently the USA Basketball Women's National Team Director (Since 1996). She has directed gold medal-winning teams in six straight Olympic Games.

Currently serving on the National Team Steering Committee (Chair), National Team Player Selection Committee (Chair), and the Developmental National Team Committee (Chair).

Currently serves as President of FIBA Americas and is a member of the FIBA Competitions Commission.

SWIN CASH-CANAL (Player)

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2004, 2012).

Three-time WNBA Champion (2003, 2006, 2010), four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011), and two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011).

Guided the University of Connecticut to two NCAA National Championships in 2000 and 2002.

TAMIKA CATCHINGS (Player)

Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016).

Guided the Indiana Fever to the 2012 WNBA Championship en route to being named the 2012 WNBA Finals MVP.

While at the University of Tennessee, she was named the 2000 WBCA Player of the Year, 2000 Naismith College Player of the Year, the 2000 AP Player of the Year and the 2000 USBWA Women's National Player of the Year.

SUE DONOHOE (Contributor)

Served as the Vice President of NCAA Division I Women's Basketball from 2003 to 2012.

She was the Director of NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship (2002-2003) and was the Director of NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship (1999-2002).

2019 WBCA Lifetime Achievement recipient, 2017 Dave Dixon Award recipient and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

LAUREN JACKSON (International Player)

Two-time WNBA Champion with the Seattle Storm (2002, 2010).

Eight-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA MVP.

Guided Australia Women's National Basketball Team to three Olympic silver medals (2000, 2004, 2008) and one Olympic bronze medal (2012).

LUCILLE KYVALLOS (Veteran Coach)

Served on the United States Olympic Committee from 1969 to 1972 and from 1974 to 1976.

Holds a .810 winning percentage in her collegiate coaching career with an overall record of 311-73.

Inducted into the Springfield College Athletics Hall of Fame, the Queens College Athletics Hall of Fame, the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame, and the West Chester State College Hall of Fame.

LISA MATTINGLY (Official)

As an official for 33 years, she has officiated the NCAA Women's Final Four Championship game ten times (2001-2007, 2009, 2011, 2014) and the semifinals seven times (1999, 2000, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018).

Officiated the WNBA League Championship Series from 2000 to 2007 and the WNBA League Finals from 2002 to 2006.

Recipient of the 2002 Naismith Award for Outstanding Official.

PAUL SANDERFORD (Coach)

25 Seasons as a collegiate head coach with a career record of 453-189 (.709).

Led Western Kentucky to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances including 3 Women's Final Fours and was the 1992 NCAA Division I National Runner-Up.

Won a JUCO National Championship, was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2000 and into the Western Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

BOB SCHNEIDER (Coach)

All-Time coaching record of 1,045-293 (.781), with only 2 losing seasons in 40 years.

3rd all-time in NCAA Division II history with 634 victories.

During his 12 years at Canyon High School (Canyon, TX), his teams won 5 state championships and finished runner-up 5 times.

CAROL STIFF (Contributor)