KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vol For Life Tamika Catchings can officially call herself a Hall of Famer. That's the cherry on top of a layered cake-worth of accolades.

Catchings is a NCAA champion, WNBA champion, WNBA Finals MVP, WNBA MVP, five-time WNBA defensive player of the year and a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF) announced Catchings as a 2020 inductee on Tuesday night. Catchings was chosen as one of seven to be inducted into the 2020 Class, including Debbie Brock, Carol Callan, Swin Cash, Sue Donohoe, Lauren Jackson and Carol Stiff.

The 1980 U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team will join the 2020 inductees this year's 'Trailblazers of the Game' recipient for their contributions to the game.

RELATED: Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductees reflect on their careers

RELATED: Joan Cronan to be inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Catchings joins University of Tennessee legends Pat Summitt and Joan Cronan in WBHOF.

The formal induction ceremony takes place on June 13 at 7 p.m. inside the Tennessee Theatre. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.