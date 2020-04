Former Oak Ridge and Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins is sticking with orange in the pros - Higgins was picked No. 33 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Higgins was the second pick in the draft for the Bengals, he'll be joining No. 1 overall pick and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

Higgins totaled 135 catches, 2,448 yards and 27 touchdown catches with Clemson.