'Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge High School'' | The Oak Ridge native shouts out school during Super Bowl starting lineups

Higgins looks to win a Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES — Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins showed off his pride for where he grew up during the starting lineups for the Super Bowl.

As every player went through and said their name, many usually list the college they went to, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver  decided to go with his high school.

'"Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge High School'," he said.

As a senior at Oak Ridge, Higgins had 68 receptions for 1,044 yards and 18 touchdowns 

He was also a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Tennessee as a junior.

He committed to Clemson in 2016  As a sophomore, He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 33rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

