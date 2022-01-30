x
Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge product, is going to Super Bowl LVI

Oak Ridge Football alum Tee Higgins is headed to Super Bowl LVI with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs were looking for their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance on Sunday as they hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship round. 

The Bengals said, 'not so fast.' 

Cincinnati upset the Chiefs, winning on a field goal in overtime, 27-24. 

That's five straight NFL playoff games with a made field goal to win or force overtime on the final play of the game.

The last time Cincinnati played for a title was 1989. 

Now, quarterback Joe Burrow has the Bengals doing what so many thought was impossible. 

Oak Ridge football alum, Tee Higgins led all Bengals receivers against the Chiefs. Higgins had six receptions for 103 yards. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch. 

