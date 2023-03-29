Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins switches to high school number with the Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins has worn the No. 85 jersey through his first three NFL seasons. Now he switches to the No. 5.

CINCINNATI — Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins has switched his NFL jersey number.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver will wear a No. 5 jersey from now on, which was the number he wore in high school and then in college at Clemson. He has town the No. 85 jersey for the first three years of his NFL career.

In that No. 85 jersey, he has totaled 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns, making a statement as one of the best young wide receivers in the league.

He had plenty of success as No. 5 as well. The wideout won back-to-back Mr. Football awards at Oak Ridge High School before playing college football at Clemson where he won a national championship.

Higgins begins his fourth season with the Bengals this upcoming year. He has made an appearance in the Super Bowl two seasons ago and last year's AFC Championship