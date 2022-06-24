VFL Tee Martin hosts golf event to benefit scholarships for incoming UT freshmen

It's a part of the Flagship Scholarship program from Austin-East, Central, and Fulton high schools in Knoxville.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Legendary Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin held his first golf event on Friday in Lenoir City to benefit scholarships for incoming UT freshmen.

The event was called "Tee Off with Tee Martin" and is a part of the Flagship Scholarship program from Austin-East, Central, and Fulton high schools in Knoxville.

"I've always wanted to do that," Martin said. Even when I was in school. I have always wanted to be a person in the community."

Other VFLs like former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson participated too.

The event had a target of raising $80,000, it exceeded that mark.