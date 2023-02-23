x
VFL Tee Martin named Baltimore Ravens QB coach

Martin is most famously known on Rocky Top for leading the Vols to their last national championship in 1998 playing quarterback.
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday evening that former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin will now serve as the pro team's quarterbacks coach.

In 2021, Martin joined the staff as a wide receivers coach and was in that position prior to this move.

He held that same position at Tennessee from 2019-2020 in his college coaching days and also served as assistant head coach and passing game coordinator under Jeremy Pruitt.

He had other coaching stops prior to that, including a seven-year stint at USC as an assistant.

Martin is most famously known on Rocky Top for leading the Vols to their last national championship in 1998 as quarterback of that title-winning team. In 1999, he was a first-team All-SEC selection.

