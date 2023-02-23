VFL Tee Martin named Baltimore Ravens QB coach

Martin is most famously known on Rocky Top for leading the Vols to their last national championship in 1998 playing quarterback.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday evening that former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin will now serve as the pro team's quarterbacks coach.

In 2021, Martin joined the staff as a wide receivers coach and was in that position prior to this move.

He held that same position at Tennessee from 2019-2020 in his college coaching days and also served as assistant head coach and passing game coordinator under Jeremy Pruitt.

He had other coaching stops prior to that, including a seven-year stint at USC as an assistant.