'Tee Off with Tee Martin' golf tournament returns for second year

The event raised over $110,000 in scholarship funds and brought VFLs together in Lenoir City.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The "Tee Off with Tee Martin" golf tournament returned for the second-straight year at Avalon Country Club in Lenoir City to raise scholarship money for incoming freshmen at the University of Tennessee from Austin-East High School, Fulton High School and Central High School in Knoxville.

The event raised over $90,000 in 2022 and improved on that total with over $110,000 raised at this year's event. VFL Tee Martin said staying connected with the Tennessee community was important after he took a job with the Baltimore Ravens.

"I just felt like there was some unfinished business in the community and ways we could help," Martin said. "This is something we can all look forward to and raise money for a worthy cause."

Martin said raising money for scholarships is a cause that means a lot to him personally since getting a scholarship to Tennessee changed his life.

"It's all about helping people realize their dreams," Martin said. "We're just trying to pay it forward and do something that hopefully helps more and more young people along the way."

An added bonus to the event is that it allows VFLs to come together, and gives former Tennessee teammates a chance to be around each other again.

"When I come back to Knoxville it always feels like home," Martin said. "It's great just to get a chance to see them and hang out and have fun for a little bit."