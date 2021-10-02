Game Preview: Tennessee faces Georgia after schedule change

Tennessee looks to win their second game in a row as Georgia comes to town on Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a late schedule change, the Vols are set to host Georgia on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are 12-6 on the year but just 5-6 in conference play. After looking at Georgia's record, Rick Barnes is surely happy that the Vols are hosting this game. Through a fairly navigable schedule, Georgia is an impressive 10-3 at home. However, the Bulldogs are just 2-3 when playing away from Athens. The Vols and Bulldogs have a common opponent from out of the conference. Tennessee beat Cincinnati by nine points earlier in the season, while Georgia beat Cincinnati by 15 when the two teams met back in December. Tom Crean's team comes into Wednesday's game on a three-game winning streak.

Georgia on Offense:

The Bulldogs are averaging 77.7 points per game this year. They're a fairly average 3-point shooting team. They rebound the ball pretty well, so Tennessee will need to box out on both ends of the court. Georgia turns the ball over at a high rate. Currently, they average almost six more turnovers per game than Tennessee. That's a significant stat, especially for a team who has struggled on the road. Tennessee capitalized on some run outs against Kentucky over the weekend and could do the same on Wednesday if they can force Georgia to play loose with the ball.

Georgia is a very balanced team offensively. They're led in scoring by Sahvir Wheeler who scores 13.6 points per game. Wheeler runs this offense. He's very quick and can really hurt defenses by using his speed to get into the lane. Much like the Vols can be led in scoring by any one of a number of players on any given night, the Bulldogs are the same way. Seven players on Georgia's roster average at least nine points per game. K.D. Johnson who is a legitimate 3-point threat, along with Andrew Garcia are two guys who come off the bench and can score. Justin Kier loves to patiently wait in the corner and wait for open 3-point opportunities. He's good from the corner too, so look out for him if Georgia can penetrate the lane and draw corner defenders inside.

Georgia is probably the most dangerous when they are able to get out and run. As their pace of play picks up, so do high-percentage scoring opportunities. Tennessee needs to focus on forcing the Bulldogs to beat them consistently in a half court setting.

Georgia on Defense:

Georgia is giving up 70 points per game this season. They'll likely play man to man throughout the majority of the game, but Crean's team has thrown in zone looks from time to time. With other teams having success going with a zone against Tennessee, it wouldn't come as a shock if Georgia did this some on Wednesday.

Down low this team isn't huge. They're certainly not tiny at the forward position, but you won't be seeing a dominant old school big man like Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon on Wednesday. Unlike the Kentucky team the Vols saw on Saturday, this Georgia team doesn't block very many shots. Toumani Camara is a guy who can alter shots, but beyond him there's not a single Bulldog who has blocked more than five shots all year.