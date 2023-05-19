'We have our fingers crossed for this' | Tennessee fans hopeful that Lady Vols headed to world series

The No. 4 Lady Vols won by way of mercy rule, 12-0, against Northern Kentucky University Friday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball started the NCAA Tournament with a 12-0 mercy rule win in five innings over Northern Kentucky inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Friday evening. The victory has some Lady Vols fans looking to a world series appearance.

"I think Tennessee is going to go to the world series this year," said one fan.

Fans dressed in Tennessee orange filled seats at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, in Knoxville. Some fans of the Lady Vols are also making plans to travel and watch the Lady Vols bring the title home.

"We already made a reservation in Oklahoma for the world series," said another fan. "We have our fingers crossed for this."

The game against Northern Kentucky University marked the 18th straight year that the school has hosted a regional series. It is also the 19th consecutive year the Lady Vols made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

"They always do well, but they are doing particularly well this year," said a fan.

The team is led by Coach Karen Weekly, and the team ranks fourth best-performing in the country. The weekend's regional tournament will welcome players from Indiana, Louisville and Northern Kentucky to Knoxville.

"Win or lose, they are here, and that's at all sports. They love their team," said a fan.