Tennessee ace Blade Tidwell out indefinitely with 'shoulder soreness'

Tidwell was a freshman All-American in 2021 and led all Tennessee pitchers with 18 starts as a true freshman.
Credit: AP
The University of Tennessee's Blade Tidwell (29) during an NCAA baseball game against Indiana State on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Shawn Millsaps)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Baseball is without starting ace pitcher Blade Tidewell indefinitely. 

The sophomore led all Tennessee pitchers with 18 starts as a true freshman.

A Tennessee spokesperson told WBIR Sports that Tidwell has "shoulder stiffness that needs to be addressed. Tidwell and the medical staff are working on a rehab plan but he will be out for the time being."

There's no timetable as of now in regards to when Tidwell will be ready to play. 

Tidwell was a freshman All-American in 2021. 

He went 10-3 with a 3.74 ERA (best among starting pitchers) and finished second on the team with 90 strikeouts and 98.2 innings pitched

Tidwell's 10 victories were the second most by a freshman in program history.

