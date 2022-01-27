Tennessee ace Blade Tidwell out indefinitely with 'shoulder soreness'

Tidwell was a freshman All-American in 2021 and led all Tennessee pitchers with 18 starts as a true freshman.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Baseball is without starting ace pitcher Blade Tidewell indefinitely.

The sophomore led all Tennessee pitchers with 18 starts as a true freshman.

A Tennessee spokesperson told WBIR Sports that Tidwell has "shoulder stiffness that needs to be addressed. Tidwell and the medical staff are working on a rehab plan but he will be out for the time being."

There's no timetable as of now in regards to when Tidwell will be ready to play.

Tidwell was a freshman All-American in 2021.

He went 10-3 with a 3.74 ERA (best among starting pitchers) and finished second on the team with 90 strikeouts and 98.2 innings pitched