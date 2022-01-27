Tennessee ace Blade Tidwell out indefinitely with 'shoulder soreness'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Baseball is without starting ace pitcher Blade Tidewell indefinitely.
The sophomore led all Tennessee pitchers with 18 starts as a true freshman.
A Tennessee spokesperson told WBIR Sports that Tidwell has "shoulder stiffness that needs to be addressed. Tidwell and the medical staff are working on a rehab plan but he will be out for the time being."
There's no timetable as of now in regards to when Tidwell will be ready to play.
Tidwell was a freshman All-American in 2021.
He went 10-3 with a 3.74 ERA (best among starting pitchers) and finished second on the team with 90 strikeouts and 98.2 innings pitched
Tidwell's 10 victories were the second most by a freshman in program history.