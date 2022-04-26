Tennessee adds four-star safety to class of 2023

Sylvester Smith announced his commitment to the Vols on his Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football added another talented prospect to the class of 2023 on Tuesday.

Four-star safety Sylvester Smith announced on his Instagram that he has committed to the Vols.

He will be entering his senior season for Mumford High School in Alabama this fall. The defensive back is listed as standing around 5'11" tall and weighing around 195 pounds.

Smith is the 11th highest ranked safety in the class of 2023. He is the 147th top prospect in the country,

With the addition of Smith, the Vols moved up to the seventh-best recruiting class in the country for that year according to 247 Sports.