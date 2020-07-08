Tennessee adds two opponents for 2020 season, Auburn and Texas A&M

The Vols will play Auburn and Texas A&M this season, after the SEC announced a conference-only season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will play Auburn and Texas A&M this football season the SEC officially announced on Friday evening.

They will host Texas A&M and play Auburn on the road, according to officials. The announcement was made at 6 p.m. Friday on the SEC Network after the Southeastern Conference announced new guidelines to help keep people healthy during the season.

The SEC announced on July 30 that the season would start on Sept. 26 and teams would only play other teams in the conference.

Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer also said the next important decision before kickoff will be on capacity at Neyland Stadium. The athletics department plans to coordinate with state and local officials on gameday attendance.

He said they understand limitations can change from week to week after the season start, and that he did not think Neyland Stadium will be at full capacity during the football season.

