Tennessee adds USC Upstate transfer guard Jordan Gainey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball picked up a transfer commit from USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey on Tuesday.
Gainey is the son of Justin Gainey, the Vols' assistant coach, who has been on the staff since 2021.
Gainey just finished his sophomore season with the Spartans. Last season he averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 40.8% from three-point range. He was an All-Big South First Team selection.
In his freshman season, he was Big South Freshman of the Year averaging 13.8 points per game and shooting 49.3% from deep.