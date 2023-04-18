Tennessee adds USC Upstate transfer guard Jordan Gainey

Gainey is the son of UT assistant coach Justin Gainey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball picked up a transfer commit from USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey on Tuesday.

Gainey is the son of Justin Gainey, the Vols' assistant coach, who has been on the staff since 2021.

Gainey just finished his sophomore season with the Spartans. Last season he averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 40.8% from three-point range. He was an All-Big South First Team selection.