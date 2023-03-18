Tennessee advances to Sweet 16 by beating Duke, 65-52

Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols to a win over the Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tennessee men's basketball advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament by beating Duke 65-52 in the second round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

Duke led 10-7 at the 15:12 mark in the first half. The Vols held Duke scoreless over the next four minutes thanks to a stiffening defense. During that stretch came steals, one of which led to a thunderous alley-oop from Santiago Vescovi to Julian Phillips. Jonas Aidoo came up with a massive block during the stretch too. Tennessee gained a 13-10 lead.

The Blue Devils responded with a 9-0 run.

Three-pointers were big through the early part of the first half for Duke and they knocked down a coupe during this run. Jeremy Roach and Dariq Whitehead each made one during the run. Kyle Filipowski slammed home a dunk during the run too as Duke led 19-13.

The Vols responded in a major way. They ended the half on a 14-2 run over the last eight minutes of the first half. They took a 27-21 lead into halftime.

Vescovi and Aidoo each had 8 points in the first half to lead the way. The Vols held Duke to 36.4% shooting in the first 20 minutes.

Tennessee jumped out to a 30-21 lead when Josiah-Jordan James drilled a three-pointer on the Vols' opening possession of the half.

Duke went on a 10-3 run to cut the lead to 33-31 after Tyrese Proctor made a tough layup. Tennessee got up 36-31 after Olivier Nkamhoua scored on a layup and made a free throw after getting fouled on the attempt. That picked up the fourth foul on Duke starting guard Jeremy Roach with 15:02 left in the second half.

Tennessee got up 41-33 after Vescovi made a three-pointer with 12:32 to go.

Duke trimmed the lead to 46-42, but Nkamhoua came up with a jump shot in the paint and a three-pointer to put UT back up by nine points with the score 51-42.

Nkamhoua finished with 27 points and five rebounds.

Nkamhoua went on a stretch scoring 13 straight points for the Vols and punctuated that by giving the Vols their first double-digit lead with a three-pointer at the 4:16 mark. UT led 59-48 going into the final media timeout.

Nkamhoua had an exclamation mark putback dunk with 1:15 to go to put Tennessee up 63-52. They sealed the game from there.