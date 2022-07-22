Tennesee picked to finish third in SEC Eastern Division, 8 Vols selected to preseason All-SEC Media Teams

Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young was predicted to make the All-SEC First Team.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesee Football was picked to finish third in the SEC Eastern Divison, according to a preseason poll taken at SEC Football Media Days this week.

Along with being picked third, eight Tennessee Volunteers were selected for preseason All-SEC honors by credentialed media attending the SEC Football Media Days.

Senior edge rusher Byron Young was predicted to make the All-SEC First Team.

Tennesee redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was predicted to make the All-SEC Second Team along with redshirt-senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman and senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright.

Tennessee center Cooper Mays, linebacker Jeremy Banks, defensive back Trevon Flower and punter Paxton Brooks are all predicted to make the All-SEC Third Team.

Alabama was predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1254 points, followed by Kentucky with 932 points then Tennessee with 929.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Divison with 1261 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and Arkansas with 844.

Only nine times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days actually won the championship. Two of those nine correct predictions have come in the last two seasons.