Tennessee announces home sellouts for three games

The Vols announced sellouts for three top-25 matchups the Vols have on the remainder of their regular season schedule.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has announced sellouts for three more home games this season.

Those games are against No, 7 Texas, No. 16 Auburn and No. 4 Alabama. UT hosts the Longhorns on Jan. 28, the Tigers on Fev. 4 and Alabama on Feb. 15.

The game against Texas got its start time last week at 6 p.m. for the Saturday showdown. That game is a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The game against Auburn is scheduled for ESPN/ESPN2 and the game against Alabama is slotted for ESPN2/ESPNU per the team's website.

The Vols sold out the game against Kentucky this past Saturday, in which the team lost 63-56.