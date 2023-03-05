Tennessee's Ashley Rogers and Kiki Milloy named Top 10 finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year

The Lady Vols' star duo marks the ninth and tenth players in program history to be named to the top 10 for the award.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lady Vols' star duo of pitcher Ashley Rogers and center fielder Kiki Milloy have been named two of the Top 10 finalists for the 2023 USA Softball Player of the Year, the organization revealed Wednesday.

Milloy and Rogers are the ninth and tenth players in Tennessee history to be named finalists for the award and it is also the 14th and 15th time Tennessee has had a player make the cut for the top ten. Tennessee pitcher Monica Abbott won the award in 2007.

Tennessee is one of three programs with multiple athletes selected as finalists this season. The Lady Vols join Oklahoma (three players) and UCLA (two players) in having that distinction.

Rogers has posted dominant numbers in her graduate season with a 14-1 record in the circle behind four shutouts and an 0.81 earned run average. Her ERA leads the SEC and ranks third in the nation.

Milloy currently ranks top ten with 1.46 runs per game, 0.41 home runs per game, 19 home runs, a .931 slugging percentage and a .557 on-base percentage. Her 19 home runs rank third in the country and also third in the SEC.

The top-three finalists will be revealed on Wednesday, May 17 and the winner will be announced prior to the NCAA Women's College World Series set for June 1-9 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.