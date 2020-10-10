x
Photos: No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

No. 14 Tennessee traveled to No. 3 Georgia for week 3 of the SEC college football season.
Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Linebacker Kivon Bennett #95 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Photo Gallery: Tennessee at Georgia

1 / 14
Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Defensive back Trevon Flowers #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics