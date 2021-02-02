Tennessee Athletics announces plans for a $30 million upgrade to Anderson Training Center

Several improvements will be made including a renovated locker room with new lockers and locker space to current Vols in the NFL.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics announced approved plans for a $30 million upgrade to the Anderson Training Center, which is where day-to-day operations have gone on for Tennessee football since 2013.

The facility has coaches’ offices, team and position meeting rooms, and facilities for strength and conditioning, nutrition, rehabilitation, and hydrotherapy.

Improvements will include a renovated locker room with new lockers and locker space to current Vols in the NFL, a full-body recovery lab with float tanks and cryotherapy chambers, an expansion of the current weight room and nutrition center, a nap room, a players' lounge with an arcade and bowling lanes, a basketball court and additional meeting rooms.

“When Anderson Training Center was first built, it was one of the best—if not the best—football facilities in the country,” Director of Athletics Danny White said in a statement. "This renovation is intended to get us back to that level. I am extremely encouraged by the many donors who are eager to impact that process and help get this project moving because they understand the benefits that will result for our student-athletes and football program as a whole.”

The project will be funded through the “My All” Campaign, which is a $500 million fundraising initiative to enhance the experience for current and future student-athletes. The campaign was put together to help Tennessee's 20 varsity athletic programs.