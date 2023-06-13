Tennessee Athletics boasts a very successful year in football, basketball, baseball and softball

UT is the first since 1998 to have football in a New Year's Six Bowl, men's and women's basketball in a Sweet 16 and baseball and softball in a College World Series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics can really claim the "Everything School" label.

With Tennessee baseball advancing to the College World Series, the school made some collegiate athletics history.

They are the first school since 1998 to have the football team in a New Year's Six Bowl, men's and women's basketball make the Sweet 16 and baseball and softball in the College World Series in the same academic year.

Tennessee football finished their season 11-2 and beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

The hoops teams found their way to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16s after each won their first two games of March Madness.

Tennessee softball made it to the College World Series semifinals after claiming the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament titles.

Tennessee baseball punched its ticket to the College World Series with a series win over Southern Mississippi in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional.