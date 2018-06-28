Tennessee Athletics announced this week that you can pay tribute to John Ward by donating to a scholarship fund in his name.

The former "Voice of the Vols" passed away last week at the age of 88.

The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and the Vol Network hosted a Tribute to "The Voice" at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night.

It was a way for friends and fans to honor the iconic broadcaster and the impact he's made throughout East Tennessee.

Donations to the John Ward Athletic Scholarship Fund can be made by visiting journey.utk.edu/johnward or by calling the Tennessee Fund at 865-974-1218.

