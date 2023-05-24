Tennessee Athletics wins second-straight SEC All-Sports title

UT became the second school to sweep the men's and women's titles in the same year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics has earned the SEC All-Sports title from USA Today for the second year in a row, the publication announced on Wednesday. Tennessee also became the second school ever to finish first in both the men's and women's standings in the same year.

The Vols won their first-ever title last season, and earned a repeat performance with 158 overall standings points in the 2022-23 season.

Florida took second place with 141 points, while third-place Georgia had 135 points. Those three schools finished in that same order in points percentage, which takes into account the number of sports each school competes in.

Previously, Florida was the only school to sweep the men's and women's titles until Tennessee did it this year.