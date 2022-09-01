Tennessee beats Ball State with ease in season opener

The first play from scrimmage resulted in Vols STAR Tamarion McDonald coming up with an interception. The Vols offense scored the next play and that began the rout.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee looked as dominant as it could in week one of their season.

On the first play from scrimmage on defense, STAR Tamarion McDonald, in his first year as a starter, came up with an interception as the Cardinals tried to run a trick play.

That set the Vols up deep inside Ball State territory. They cashed in the next play. Quarterback Hendon Hooker found wide receiver Jalin Hyatt who dove into the endzone. Tennessee was never challenged from there.

UT scored a touchdown on three of their first four drives and Chase McGrath knocked in a field goal for the other.

Hooker had four touchdowns in the first half. Two on the ground, one to Hyatt to open up the score and another to wide receiver Walker Merrill.

Running backs Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson each scored a touchdown in the game.

Cornerback Kamal Hadden also had an interception in the game. The Vols forced a fumble that went into the endzone that they were defending and out of play, giving them possession.

Tennessee plays No. 17 Pittsburgh next week at 3:30 p.m. on the road.