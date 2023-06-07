Tennessee baseball adds All-American, Clemson transfer Billy Amick

The Vols picked up Amick as well as former Missouri catcher Dalton Bargo through the transfer portal on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vol baseball continues to build a strong transfer class with the additions of former Clemson infielder Billy Amick and Missouri catcher Dalton Bargo on Thursday.

Amick was one of Clemson's most impactful players in 2023 and was named a Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American as a sophomore. He posted an astounding .413 batting average with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs, a total that would have led Tennessee this past season.

The Batesburg, S.C. native reportedly chose the Vols over South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Texas A&M.

Tennessee also landed Missouri catcher Dalton Bargo on Thursday afternoon.

Bargo finished his freshman season with the Tigers with a .279 batting average, five home runs and 23 RBIs. The Omaha, Neb. native also went 4-for-10 with a home run and four RBIs in three games against Tennessee this season.