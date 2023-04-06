Tennessee baseball advances to NCAA Super Regional with 9-2 win over Charlotte

The Vols went undefeated in the Clemson Regional and defeated the 49ers on Sunday to advance to the Super Regional for the third year in a row.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Tennessee baseball emerged victorious in the Clemson Regional and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals with a win over Charlotte on Sunday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Tennessee second baseman Christian Moore continued his monster postseason with a pair of home runs in the Vols' 9-2 win against the 49ers. The Vols have advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round for the third year in a row.

Moore drove in the first Tennessee run for the third game in a row in Sunday's win with a solo home run in the first inning. He followed that up with a two-run blast in the sixth inning to put the Vols up 6-2 and finished the weekend with four home runs in three games.

Zane Denton hit his third home run in the last two days when he hammered a ball to center field to give Tennessee a 4-0 advantage in the fourth inning. Denton hit a go-ahead blast in the ninth inning of Saturday's 14-inning win against Clemson.

UT outfielder Christian Scott tacked on some late insurance for the Vols with a two-RBI single in the eighth inning to put Charlotte away, 9-2.

Tennessee starting pitcher Drew Beam went six innings in the win with ten strikeouts, four hits allowed and two earned runs. Reliever Camden Sewell pitched two shutout innings with four strikeouts, and AJ Russell entered the game in the ninth to secure the final three outs and seal the win.

The Vols have put themselves in a good position to potentially host a Super Regional matchup. No. 13 Auburn was eliminated in its regional, so Tennessee will await the winner of the Auburn Regional final matchup between Southern Miss and Penn. Southern Miss was ranked ahead of Tennessee in the final D1Baseball.com rankings leading up to the NCAA Tournament.