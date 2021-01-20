Tennessee baseball announces 2021 schedule

The Vols will look to ride the momentum of last season after COVID-19 cut it short.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Season number four under head coach Tony Vitello is official. No. 19 Tennessee baseball announced its 2021 schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The Vols will play four non-conference weekend series, following it up with 10 SEC weekend series.

For the first time since 2017, Tennessee will open its season on the road. The Vols will travel to Georgia Southern for a weekend series from Feb. 19-21. Tennessee follows it up with three straight home series (against Indiana State, Georgia State and UNC Greensboro) before SEC play begins with a road trip against No. 12 Georgia.

The conference series shape up like this:

HOME

No. 7 LSU (March 26-28)

No. 1 Florida (April 9-11)

No. 2 Vanderbilt (April 16-18)

Kentucky (April 30-May 2)

No. 8 Arkansas (May 14-16)

AWAY

No. 12 Georgia (March 19-21)

Alabama (April 2-4)

Texas A&M (April 23-25)

Missouri (May 7-9)

No. 18 South Carolina (May 20-22)

The SEC Tournament is scheduled to run from May 25-30 in Hoover Alabama.