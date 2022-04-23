Tennessee baseball blanks Florida for series-clinching victory

Vols pitcher Blade Tidwell was stellar in his first SEC start of the season. Lipcius and Gilbert left the yard to help Tennessee win game two.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Blade Tidwell looked every bit worthy of his All-American status in top-ranked Tennessee's victory on Saturday night.

The sophomore star made his longest appearance of the season with 4.2 innings and fanned five Gators in the Vols series-clinching 3-0 win in Gainesville. Tidwell also earned his first pitching win this year.

Tennessee's run support came by way of home runs from Luc Lipcius and Drew Gilbert in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. UT finished the night with six team hits.

Vols reliever Camden Sewell took over for a long relief appearance and a 4.1-inning save. Sewell struck out three batters and did not allow a single hit in the effort.