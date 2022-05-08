Tennessee baseball claims the SEC East division title in back-to-back years

For the first time since 1994-95, Tennessee Baseball has claimed back-to-back SEC East divisional titles.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With two conference series remaining, top-ranked Tennessee baseball has claimed the 2022 SEC East divisional title.

The Vols hold a 20-4 conference record, after dropping two games at Kentucky this weekend. However, second-place Georgia sits at 13-11 in the SEC.

Tennessee has six conference games remaining, a weekend series hosting Georgia, and then a road series at Mississippi State to close out the regular season.

Following Georgia in second place in the SEC East is Vanderbilt, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri.

Tennessee has a four-game lead in the overall conference standings.

Arkansas is in first place in the SEC West, with a 16-8 conference record. Texas A&M trails Arkansas in second place in the West, sitting at 14-9.