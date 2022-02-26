Tennessee Baseball defeats Iona 29-0, making it the largest margin of victory in program history

The Vols improve to 7-0 on the season, with a 29-0 victory over Iona to clinch the series. The final game is Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

The 15th ranked Tennessee Volunteers put on a show Saturday, setting a program record.

The Vols defeated Iona, 29-0, to give Tennessee its largest margin of victory in program history.

Tennessee's win clinched the series, with one game remaining Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

In Tennessee's last two games, the Vols combined for 56 runs.

Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander earned the start Saturday and continues to prove why he's deserving of the Saturday spot.

Dollander pitched five innings, totaling 10 strikeouts on no runs, just two hits and walked one batter.

Third baseman Trey Lipscomb continues to be a force at the plate. In his four at-bats, Lipscomb had 3 hits, 3 RBIs, and one home run.