Tennessee baseball drops first game of SEC Tournament against Alabama in extra innings

After a controversial call in the bottom of the ninth, the Vols lost to the Crimson tide, 3-2 in 11 innings.

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee's stay in Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Tournament got off on the wrong foot, with No. 2 seed UT falling to No. 10 seed Alabama on Wednesday afternoon, 3-2 the final in extra innings.

Fortunately for Tennessee, the Vols are in the double-elimination portion of the tournament. UT is in a must-win scenario from this point on, starting with a 10:30 a.m. matchup against No. 3 seed Mississippi State on Thursday.

After racking up two hits in the bottom of the first, Tennessee found itself on the wrong side of a pitcher's duel, going nearly four innings before getting another hit. In the meantime, Alabama took the lead in the top of the second when a grounder to the shortstop brought Zane Denton home.

The Crimson Tide added another run in the top of the sixth after Tennessee pitcher Will Heflin loaded the bases. Relief pitcher Camden Sewell allowed a walk against his first batter, sending William Hamiter in to score, but got the next two batters out, keeping the lead to 2-0.

The Vols finally found the scoreboard after a pair of back to back errors got Luc Lipcius and Jordan Beck on base. A Connor Pavalony single to right field scored Lipcius, while a Liam Spence single brought Christian Scott home.

The drama really kicked into high gear in the bottom of the ninth. With the bases loaded and one out, Jake Rucker hit a ground ball to the shortstop. Max Ferguson was tagged out on second base, but the throw to first was too high for the double play, bringing Scott in for the walk-off run. As Tennessee celebrated a win in the outfield, it became apparent the game would not be ending in regulation. A review confirmed a call on the field: interference at second base from Ferguson that resulted in the off target throw to first. Rucker was called out at first. The double play sent UT back to the dugout for the top of the tenth. The call was controversial.

"I'm not okay with it, but I'm not okay with losing either," head coach Tony Vitello said after the game.

"You show up and you play ball and at the end of the day, the scoreboard will tell you who did that better, regardless of how we got there, their guys had a gutty performance as did ours and the scoreboard says we were an inch, or however many inches you want to call it, short today," Vitello said.

The Vols will have a quick turnaround. Tennessee will play No. 3 seed Mississippi State on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. It's the first game of the day for the SEC Tournament. Both teams are top ten in most nationwide polls.