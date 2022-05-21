Tennessee baseball earns No. 1 seed in SEC Tournament, plays Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Postseason baseball begins for Tennessee next week. The Vols earned the No. 1 seed in the 2022 SEC Tournament and will play Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The tournament initially begins on Tuesday, but the Vols earned a first-round bye. The SEC Tournament is played in Hoover, Alabama at Hoover Met. Stadium.
Tennessee will play the winner of Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss. These two programs play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee finished 25-5 in SEC play during the regular season. The Vols lost only one SEC series, to Kentucky.
UT closed out the regular season with a series sweep at Mississippi State. It was Tennessee's first-ever sweep in Starkville.
The Vols are on the same side of the SEC Tournament bracket of Ole Miss/Vanderbilt, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 5 Auburn.