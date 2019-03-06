CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A four-run top of the first from North Carolina was too much for the Vols to overcome. The Tar Heels end UT's season in the Regional Final, 5-2 the final.

UNC pitcher Austin Bergner pitched a gem, going seven innings allowing only two runs and striking out eight batters.

Al Soularie was involved in both Tennessee runs, scoring the first on a wild pitch and batting in Jay Charleston in the bottom of the fourth.

The 2019 season ends as one of the best for the Vols in recent memory. Head coach Tony Vitello helped lead Tennessee to a 40-21 record, its best record since 2005. It's also the first time UT has finished with 40 wins in a season since 2005 and its first time in the postseason since 2005.

Vitello and the Vols are still a very young team, with only two seniors on the roster: pitchers Richard Jackson and Will Neely. There will be players drafted by MLB teams however, some will have to make a decision on their future this summer.

From a hitting perspective, Al Soularie, Andre Lipcius and Ricky Martinez were the leaders in the clubhouse. The three were the only players to surpass 60 hits on the team, each batting .280 or better. Lipcius led the team with 17 home runs, the most in a single season since Cody Hawn hit 22 in 2009.

Junior Jay Charleston led the SEC with 41 stolen bases, the first time a Vol has stolen 40 bases since Jordan Czarniecki in 2003.

Freshman Jake Rucker made his presence known in his first year, batting .278, racking up 50 hits and 10 doubles.

From the pitching perspective, the Tennessee arms were on fire for most of the season, finishing with ten shutouts this year. Junior Garrett Stallings led the team with eight wins and two complete game shutouts. Redshirt sophomore Redmond Walsh finished with a team high nine saves.