"Maybe we will win it all" | Tennessee Baseball fans look forward to NCAA Tournament

For the first time in history, Tennessee Baseball earned the top seed for the NCAA Tournament.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in history, and fans across Knoxville are eagerly waiting for the games to start.

"Since my freshman year, this place was maybe halfway full," said Mark Andrews, a Tennessee fan. "Now, on midweeks, this place is packed and it just shows that they have our backs and they love to see us succeed."

The Vols will enter the NCAA Tournament with an NCAA-best record of 53-7, after winning both the SEC Regular Season and Tournament championships for the first time since 1995.

"'95, I don't remember but I think I watched it just like I did yesterday, though," he said.

It will be the Vols' 12th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They will start it against Alabama State at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Fans will be able to watch them play on the SEC Network. Campbell and Georgia Tech are also in their Regional.

"It's more than just being a fan. I mean there are a lot of good stories, like Drew Gilbert and everything that he went through, growing up and a bunch of other guys too. They give their hearts for the game, so that's what counts."

Winning isn't everything for many Tennessee fans. However, with all the success that Tennessee Baseball has seen recently, winning feels pretty good.

"Tennessee is a rare team where they have great pitching, but they also have the offense, and they have the bats, so when you have both then you're going to be pretty good and that's why this team is going to be historic," said Darby Hobby, a fan of the team.