Tennessee baseball gets rematch against Liberty with Super Regional berth on the line

After a weather delay between Duke and Liberty, first pitch is now set for 6:46 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's third game in the Knoxville Regional is the same as the second - a weekend evening matchup against the Liberty Flames. The Flames took care of business against Duke on Sunday after a weather delay, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a 15-4 win.

The delay in game one on Sunday pushed the start time of game two, now the Vols and Liberty will face off 46 minutes later than previously expected, at 6:46 p.m.

Senior lefthanded pitcher Will Heflin gets the start against Liberty. The last time Heflin played was in the SEC Tournament, starting the first game against Alabama and the championship contest against Arkansas.

Tennessee has two tries to beat the Flames, but needs to win just once to advance to the Super Regional for the first time since 2005 and just the third time since the modern playoff format was adopted in 1999. Should Tennessee lose on Sunday, the two teams will play again on Monday at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to Super Regional play.