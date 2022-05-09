Tennessee baseball is no longer the unanimous No. 1 team in the country

The Vols were the unanimous number one since Mar. 28. They are now the top-ranked team in three of college baseball's five major polls.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball is no longer the number one team in the country unanimously, across all major college baseball polls.

Three of the five major college baseball polls still have the Vols as the top-ranked team. Two others have Oregon State at the top now.

D1 Baseball, USA TODAY and the National College Baseball Writer's Association have Tennesse still at No.1.

Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball have moved the Beavers over the Vols.

Tennessee had been the unanimous top-ranked team in the country since Mar. 28 when they swept then No. 1 Ole Miss on the road. In their last SEC series, the Vols dropped its first series of the season to Kentucky, which sits near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference.

The Vols play Bellarmine on Tuesday at home. They then play Georgia in a three-game series starting Thursday. Tennessee can win the SEC regular-season title or at least a share of it this weekend. They clinched the SEC East Division title this past weekend, despite the series loss, for the second season in a row.

If they sweep Georgia, they would win the regular-season title outright. If they win two of three games against the Bulldogs, they clinch at least a share of the conference title.