Tennessee baseball moves up to No. 13 in D1 Baseball Top 25

The Vols are coming off a series win against South Carolina this past weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball made a jump in the D1 Baseball Top 25 on Monday.

The Vols rose from No. 18 in the country to No. 13 in the latest rankings. The team is coming off a series win against South Carolina which was at the time ranked No. 13, but has now fallen out of the top 25.

Tennessee has also moved up to No. 16 in the RPI, which boosts their resume to potentially host an NCAA Tournament Regional.

The Vols now turn to the SEC Tournament. Their first game will be against Texas A&M, who they swept at home this season.