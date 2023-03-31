No. 10 Tennessee loses to No. 1 LSU, 6-4

The Vols led on multiple occasions but weren't able to come out with the win. They lose the series.

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 10 Tennessee baseball lost against No. 1 LSU on Friday night 6-4 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Vols lost the series as a result after losing on Thursday night as well.

The Vols struck first on the first at-bat of the game. Maui Ahuna hit a solo home run to put UT up 1-0.

However, LSU took the lead in the bottom of the inning. With a runner on second base with two outs, Tommy White hit an RBI double to tie the game. Cade Beloso hit a double after that to score White for a 2-1 lead.

Then the Vols could have ended the inning with a pop-up right at the pitcher's mound. Gives Vol fielders surrounded the ball, but nobody caught it. Beloso scored for the Tigers' 3-1 lead.

Tennessee ended the first inning and then scored a run in the top of the second inning. Hunter Ensley hit a solo home run to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Tigers had the bases loaded in the bottom of the third with two outs, but Drew Beam struck out Jordan Thompson to end the inning.

Tennessee took the lead in the top of the fourth inning when Zane Denton hit a two-run home run. The Vols went up 4-3.

LSU hit back-to-back home runs to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brady Neal and Gavin Dugas both went yard for solo shots to put LSU up 5-4.

The Vols had a runner on second and third with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Christian Scott hit a line drive to left field that looked like it could have gotten down, but Brayden Jobert came up with a great catch to end the inning.

White hit a sacrifice fly to score another run for LSU in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 6-4.

That would be the final score. Tennessee and LSU wrap up the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. where the Vols will try to avoid a sweep.