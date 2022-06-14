Tennessee baseball players thank Vol fans on social media

Following Tennessee's season-ending loss on Sunday, Vol baseball players thanked fans on social media for their support this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although No. 1 Tennessee Baseball's season came to an end earlier than expected, the players took time following Sunday's loss to thank fans on social media for the support all season.

The Vols 2022 baseball team was one of the most successful teams in Tennessee program history and in college baseball history.

UT finished the season was a 57-9 record. They clinched an SEC regular-season title and SEC tournament title for the first time since 1995.

The Vols fell one game short of back-to-back trips to the College World Series. In the Knoxville Regional and Super Regional, fans packed Lindsey Nelson Stadium, selling out games.

Freshman designated hitter Blake Burke finished the season with 14 home runs. That tied the program record for home runs hit in a season by a freshman.

He posted to Twitter saying, "Thank you to the best fan base in the country. Love and see you next year Volnation."

Thank you to the best fan base in the country. Love and see you next year Volnation🧡 pic.twitter.com/nVmBkVwEkk — Blake Burke (@blakeburke_) June 14, 2022

Freshman Christian Moore posted a photo of Notre Dame celebrating their College World Series-clinching win as Moore walked off the field with his head down.

Won’t forget about this one, we’ll be back ! pic.twitter.com/XlSmw6obeH — Christian Moore (@Moore10Chris) June 13, 2022

He said on Twitter, "Won't forget about this one, we'll be back!"

Junior left-handed pitcher Will Mabrey said, "Thank you @Vol_Baseball fans for being the best fan base in the country. Much love."

Thank you @Vol_Baseball fans for being the best fan base in the country 🧡🧡 much love pic.twitter.com/7wb3yD7uJF — Will Mabrey (@WillMabrey2) June 14, 2022

Tennessee closer Redmond Walsh posted a heartfelt message to Instagram, saying:

"Thank you! To all my teammates, coaches, friends and Vol Nation, I can’t thank everyone enough for the constant support and love you all have shown me. These last 6 years on Rocky Top have been the best 6 years of my life. Even though I don’t know exactly what my next steps are going to be, through prayer and guidance from the amazing people God has put in my life, I know I will be in the perfect situation. Through everything, I’m happy that I can say my teammates and I have left an everlasting impact on Tennessee Baseball and hopefully on Tennessee fans. So again, to everyone who followed me along for the ride, Thank you and go Vols! -Scarfy"

Walsh tied Todd Helton's all-time saves record at Tennessee with 23 career saves.

Junior Seth Stephenson showed his appreciation to Vol Nation on Twitter saying, "Loved every minute of it. Vol Nation the best is yet to come."